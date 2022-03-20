HF Sinclair (DINO) & Its Rivals Financial Review

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Petroleum refining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare HF Sinclair to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of HF Sinclair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of shares of all “Petroleum refining” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of HF Sinclair shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Petroleum refining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HF Sinclair and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HF Sinclair 3.04% 4.08% 1.99% HF Sinclair Competitors 4.23% 5.07% 3.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HF Sinclair and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HF Sinclair $18.39 billion $558.32 million 10.77 HF Sinclair Competitors $64.33 billion $3.44 billion 15.93

HF Sinclair’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than HF Sinclair. HF Sinclair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

HF Sinclair has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HF Sinclair’s rivals have a beta of 1.45, suggesting that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HF Sinclair and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HF Sinclair 0 1 0 0 2.00 HF Sinclair Competitors 710 2929 3651 224 2.45

As a group, “Petroleum refining” companies have a potential upside of 15.23%. Given HF Sinclair’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HF Sinclair has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

HF Sinclair rivals beat HF Sinclair on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About HF Sinclair (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, it supplies fuels to approximately 1,300 independent Sinclair-branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations, as well as engages in the growing renewables business. Further, the company produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

