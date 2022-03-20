HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HEXO. Atb Cap Markets raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HEXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

HEXO stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. HEXO has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $228.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,755,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after buying an additional 10,537,732 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in HEXO by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,968,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HEXO by 1,404.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997,413 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HEXO by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,035,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in HEXO by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,960,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 723,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

