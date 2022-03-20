Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Holdings Reduced by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,200 shares during the period. Hersha Hospitality Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 398,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,188,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 29.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 82.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 236,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

HT stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

