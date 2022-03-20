Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 70,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 101,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 64,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $2,564,789.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,710 shares of company stock valued at $8,342,979 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.77. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.