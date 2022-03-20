Helmet.insure Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $1.63 million and $302,583.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00045151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,858.20 or 0.06895251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,472.52 or 1.00050355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00040908 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,603,135 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

