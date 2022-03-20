Helix Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $31.00 (HLIX)

Helix (HLIX) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. Helix has a market cap of $33,766.66 and $31.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Helix has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014217 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000989 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.