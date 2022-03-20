Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Shares Down 21.7%

Helix BioPharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:HBPCF – Get Rating) fell 21.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. 750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

Helix BioPharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HBPCF)

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

