Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Shares Down 21.7%

Helix BioPharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:HBPCF – Get Rating) fell 21.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. 750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.
Helix BioPharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HBPCF)
