Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Trading Down 3%

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) fell 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $204.27 and last traded at $204.27. 652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 141,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.54.

Several research firms have recently commented on HELE. Sidoti raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

