Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Gap Up to $40.63

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.63, but opened at $41.51. Heidrick & Struggles International shares last traded at $41.51, with a volume of 19 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,880,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,217,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,935 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 137,629 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

