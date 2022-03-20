Head to Head Survey: Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) versus Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF)

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) and Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific $5.44 million 17.59 -$7.34 million ($0.09) -15.67 Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$2.82 million ($0.13) -1.45

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Milestone Scientific. Milestone Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ortho Regenerative Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific -79.28% -39.43% -32.52% Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -262.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Milestone Scientific and Ortho Regenerative Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Milestone Scientific beats Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific, Inc. is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments. The company was founded on August 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc. is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

