Head-To-Head Survey: Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) and Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO)

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) and Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Elcom International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Doximity and Elcom International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 39.15% 20.38% 17.01% Elcom International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Doximity and Elcom International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 1 1 8 0 2.70 Elcom International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Doximity presently has a consensus price target of $70.78, indicating a potential upside of 35.15%. Given Doximity’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than Elcom International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Doximity and Elcom International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $206.90 million 48.42 $50.21 million N/A N/A Elcom International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than Elcom International.

Summary

Doximity beats Elcom International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Elcom International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elcom International Inc. provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis. The company also provides services for buyers, including catalog processing, development of punchout catalogs, and to integrate Elcom's PECOS solution into existing purchasing processes; and services for suppliers, such as onboarding of new suppliers to utilize the solution, access to demand generating activities, and to access information and bids that relate to products and services. It offers eProcurement solutions for governments, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, private enterprises, buying groups. Elcom International Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

