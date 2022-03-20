Head to Head Survey: China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) vs. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK)

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

This table compares China Online Education Group and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Online Education Group $314.80 million 0.10 $22.52 million $0.27 5.48 Skillful Craftsman Education Technology $29.17 million 0.50 $3.50 million N/A N/A

China Online Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of China Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for China Online Education Group and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Online Education Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

China Online Education Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 508.11%. Given China Online Education Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe China Online Education Group is more favorable than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Volatility & Risk

China Online Education Group has a beta of -0.82, suggesting that its share price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a beta of -0.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Online Education Group and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Online Education Group 1.92% -4.98% 2.00% Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

China Online Education Group beats Skillful Craftsman Education Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Online Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 407 courses covering such as mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 9 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services, as well as cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China.

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.