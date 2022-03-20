HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a C$9.75 price target on the stock.

EFR opened at C$12.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.91. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 19.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.77. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of C$5.55 and a 12-month high of C$14.33.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

About Energy Fuels (Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.