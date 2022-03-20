HC Wainwright Cuts Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Price Target to $2.00

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aprea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.14.

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

