Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $8.72 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 264,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,095 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,818,000 after buying an additional 369,529 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,985,000 after buying an additional 630,151 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 763,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after buying an additional 218,407 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 725,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after buying an additional 197,711 shares during the period.

ANGL traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,029. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

