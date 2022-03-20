Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 38,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

EMB traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.55. 5,951,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,051,527. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $113.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

