Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HMSNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale cut shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. Hammerson has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $0.63.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

