Hafnia (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) PT Raised to 29.00

Hafnia (OTCMKTS:HFIAF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from 25.00 to 29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of HFIAF stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. Hafnia has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $1.60.
About Hafnia (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hafnia (HFIAF)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Hafnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hafnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.