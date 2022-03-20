Hafnia (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) PT Raised to 29.00

Hafnia (OTCMKTS:HFIAF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from 25.00 to 29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of HFIAF stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. Hafnia has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $1.60.

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers. The company operates through four segments: Long Range II (LR2), Long Range I (LR1), Medium Range (MR), and Handy size (Handy). It transports oil and oil products to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.

