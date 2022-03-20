GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) vs. PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Head to Head Survey

GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Rating) and PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GTT Communications and PLDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A PLDT 13.65% 25.12% 4.94%

GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLDT has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.6% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of PLDT shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GTT Communications and PLDT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A PLDT $3.92 billion 1.82 $535.25 million $2.50 13.23

PLDT has higher revenue and earnings than GTT Communications.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GTT Communications and PLDT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A PLDT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

PLDT beats GTT Communications on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTT Communications (Get Rating)

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About PLDT (Get Rating)

PLDT, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients. The Other segments includes process solutions though subsidiaries. The company was founded on November 28, 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, Philippines.

