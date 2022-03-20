Gregory A. Conley Sells 2,500 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $86.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.83 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average of $87.76.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in TTEC during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

