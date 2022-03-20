Golem (GLM) Price Up 2.7% This Week

Golem (GLM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Golem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular exchanges. Golem has a market cap of $482.02 million and approximately $14.82 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Golem has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00035338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00106747 BTC.

About Golem

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

