GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoldMining Inc. is a mineral exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets principally in the Americas. The company’s project resides primarily in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. GoldMining Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target (up from $6.25) on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of GLDG opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GoldMining by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 72,555 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoldMining by 17.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GoldMining by 37.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GoldMining by 85.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 65,193 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GoldMining during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

