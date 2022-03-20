Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $557.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $557.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $568.71 million and the lowest is $546.37 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted sales of $286.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

GOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.73.

Shares of GOL traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.07. 2,766,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,595. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth about $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

