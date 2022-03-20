Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Declares $0.93 Dividend

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.9272 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.
OTCMKTS GLAPY opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average of $75.01. Glanbia has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.
