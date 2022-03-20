Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.90. 9,503,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,841,192. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.80.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

