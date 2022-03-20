Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,388 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,251,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $176,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,435,696 shares of company stock valued at $475,459,185 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.44. 10,084,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,433,396. The stock has a market cap of $403.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.90 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

