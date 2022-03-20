Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,719 shares of company stock valued at $18,459,090 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.85.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,865. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.30. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.18 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.