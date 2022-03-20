Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,305,000 after buying an additional 1,337,520 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,497,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,068,000 after acquiring an additional 138,985 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 33,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $108.10. 7,864,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,257,489. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.09. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

