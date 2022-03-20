Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Down to $36.49

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.49, but opened at $35.36. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $36.11, with a volume of 5,862 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.86.
The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.11.
Genmab A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMAB)
Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.