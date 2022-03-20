Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Down to $36.49

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.49, but opened at $35.36. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $36.11, with a volume of 5,862 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

