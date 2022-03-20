General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,648,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $95.59 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

