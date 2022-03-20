GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. It specializes in machinery and plants as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, formerly known as GEA GROUP AG SP, is based in Germany. “

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GEAGF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($48.35) to €42.00 ($46.15) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($49.45) to €44.00 ($48.35) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

GEAGF stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.