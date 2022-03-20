GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. It specializes in machinery and plants as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, formerly known as GEA GROUP AG SP, is based in Germany. “

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GEAGF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($49.45) to €44.00 ($48.35) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($48.35) to €42.00 ($46.15) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $54.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.