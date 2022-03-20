GAP (NYSE:GPS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered GAP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.62.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $15.47 on Friday. GAP has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $37.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAP stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.49% of GAP worth $32,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

About GAP (Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.