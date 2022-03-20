G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.63. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.200-$4.300 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $31.42 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GIII shares. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 21,857 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

