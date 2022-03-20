G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,845. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 66.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,601,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,273,000 after purchasing an additional 93,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GIII has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

