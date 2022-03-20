G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Posts Earnings Results

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GIII stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.71. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,881,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 42,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 478.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 61,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.