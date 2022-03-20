G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.85 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.200-$4.300 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,881,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,364,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,569,000 after purchasing an additional 135,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,601,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,273,000 after purchasing an additional 93,012 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,203,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

