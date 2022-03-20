FY2022 EPS Estimates for Haivision Systems Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:HAI)

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Haivision Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Desjardins also issued estimates for Haivision Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$27.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.60 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Haivision Systems from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of TSE:HAI opened at C$6.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.63. Haivision Systems has a 52 week low of C$4.90 and a 52 week high of C$10.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$196.04 million and a PE ratio of 68.69.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

