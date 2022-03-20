F&V Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

F&V Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in Apple by 17.9% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its position in Apple by 68.8% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $163.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

