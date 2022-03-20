FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Trading Down 2.7%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) shares fell 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.46. 659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 988,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.
Several research firms recently weighed in on FTCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $551.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99.
In other FTC Solar news, EVP Ali Mortazavi sold 42,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $174,145.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kristian Nolde sold 24,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $95,392.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,381 in the last ninety days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in FTC Solar by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar during the third quarter worth $110,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.
