FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Trading Down 2.7%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) shares fell 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.46. 659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 988,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $551.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 40.69% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FTC Solar news, EVP Ali Mortazavi sold 42,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $174,145.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kristian Nolde sold 24,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $95,392.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,381 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in FTC Solar by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar during the third quarter worth $110,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

