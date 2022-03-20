Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives $21.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULCC. Bank of America raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Frontier Group news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $53,870 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Frontier Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 63.79%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Frontier Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

