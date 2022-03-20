Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Freshworks.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

FRSH stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.06. 2,567,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,685. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $53.36.

In related news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. bought 2,828,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,081,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,388 shares of company stock worth $3,296,768 in the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,252 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 15,228.4% during the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,065,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,686 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,324,000 after acquiring an additional 887,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,982,000 after acquiring an additional 251,037 shares during the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

