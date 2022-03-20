FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $4.11 on Friday. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 246.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 293.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 85.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile (Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

