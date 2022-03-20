FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “
NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $4.11 on Friday. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.22.
FreightCar America Company Profile (Get Rating)
FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FreightCar America (RAIL)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FreightCar America (RAIL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.