Fredrik Widlund Sells 34,605 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Fredrik Widlund sold 34,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.63), for a total transaction of £69,902.10 ($90,900.00).

Fredrik Widlund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Fredrik Widlund acquired 49,801 shares of CLS stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £103,088.07 ($134,054.71).

CLI stock opened at GBX 210.50 ($2.74) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £857.57 million and a P/E ratio of 13.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 209.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 217.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48. CLS Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 180.20 ($2.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 269.21 ($3.50).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.77) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.29) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

