Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.900-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.200 EPS.

FOXF traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,466. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $94.66 and a twelve month high of $190.29.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

About Fox Factory (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.