Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.60 on Friday. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%.
About Forward Industries (Get Rating)
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
