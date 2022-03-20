Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.60 on Friday. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 160,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,450,000. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

