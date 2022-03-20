Fortem Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average is $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,750 shares of company stock worth $15,078,181. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.