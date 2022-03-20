Fortem Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $60.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average of $61.11. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $63.67.

