Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 53,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.86.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.57. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $69.53 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

