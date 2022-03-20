Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $46.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58.
About Flexible Solutions International (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.